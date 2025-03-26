Elections Under Seige

A judicial race in Wisconsin has drawn over $100 million in donations. The President has filled his new administration with election deniers.

What forces at play are threatening democracy both in America and abroad?

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by civil rights activist and election specialist Brent Turner, and Lawyer, Professor, Political Candidate and the former Chief White House Ethics Lawyer for George W. Bush, Richard Painter.

