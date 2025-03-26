© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Legal Rights

Elections Under Seige

By Jeff Hayden
Published March 26, 2025 at 5:01 PM PDT

A judicial race in Wisconsin has drawn over $100 million in donations. The President has filled his new administration with election deniers.

What forces at play are threatening democracy both in America and abroad?

YLR host, Jeff Hayden, is joined by civil rights activist and election specialist Brent Turner, and Lawyer, Professor, Political Candidate and the former Chief White House Ethics Lawyer for George W. Bush, Richard Painter.

Questions for Jeff and his guests? Please call (866) 798-8255.

