Tangents
Saturdays 8pm-Midnight
An unusually diverse, genre-bending program that explores the bridges connecting various styles of music. Tangents emphasizes world and roots music, and creative jazz hybrids, from Ry Cooder, Lhasa, Zakir Hussain, to The Blind Boys of Alabama. Listen and call in to identify the Mystery Artist at 10pm (415 841-4134).
Latest Episodes
Tangents Playlist 2 15 202020:00 PM Diamonds on the soles of Her Shoes Paul Simon Graceland20:05 PM Jealous the 6 & 7 & 8ths String Band20:10 PM Viper's…
Tonight on Tangents, Dore Stein's Tangential mix will include the sounds of Natalia M. King's new album SoulBlazz. Says Dore: "As a Francophile and an…
This as an expanded version of an article written by Tangents host Dore Stein published in the Summer 2013 KALW program guide."The Anatomy of a…
Continuing the spirit of KALW's live folk fest, host Dore Stein offered "Tangential Americana" with guest David Harrington of the Kronos Quartet on this…