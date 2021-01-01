© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Tangents
Saturdays 8pm-Midnight
Hosted by Dore Stein

An unusually diverse, genre-bending program that explores the bridges connecting various styles of music.  Tangents emphasizes world and roots music, and creative jazz hybrids, from Ry Cooder, Lhasa, Zakir Hussain, to The Blind Boys of Alabama.  Listen and call in to identify the Mystery Artist at 10pm (415 841-4134).

Hear the latest episode on KALW's Local Music Player page.

Visit the Tangents website for playlists and more details.

