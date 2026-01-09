KALW Almanac - Friday January 9, 2026

Today is Friday, the 9th of January of 2026,

January 9 is the ninth day of the year

356 days remain until the end of the year

69 days until spring begins

Sunrise at 7:25:19 am

and sunset will be at 5:09:52 pm.

Today we will have 9 hours and 44 minutes of daylight.

The solar transit will be at 12:17:35 pm.

Water temperature in San Francisco Bay today is 53.6°F.

the first high tide was at 3:22 am at 5.6 feet

The first low tide will be at 9:50 am at 1.85 feet

The next high tide will be at 3:13pm at 4.05 feet

and the next final low tide at Ocean Beach tonight will be at 9:11 pm at 1.42 feet

The Moon is currently 60.9% visible

It's a Waning Gibbous

We'll have the Last Quarter Moon tomorrow Saturday 10th of January of 2026 at 7:48 am

Today is....

Balloon Ascension Day

International Choreographers Day

National Apricot Day

National Cassoulet Day

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Also known as L.E.A.D.

National Static Electricity Day

National Word Nerd Day

Play God Day

Today is also....

Start of Hōonkō also known as Nishi Honganji which goes from January 9 to the 16th in Jōdo Shinshū Buddhism

Martyrs' Day in Panama

Non-Resident Indian Day in India

If today is your birthday, Happy Birthday To You! You get to share cake and ice cream with....

1875 – Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, American sculptor and art collector, founded the Whitney Museum of American Art (died 1942)

1890 – Karel Čapek, Czech author and playwright (died 1938)

1898 – Gracie Fields, English actress and singer (died 1979)

1908 – Simone de Beauvoir, French philosopher and author (died 1986)

1913 – Richard Nixon, American commander, lawyer, and politician, 37th President of the United States (died 1994)

1914 – Kenny Clarke, American jazz drummer and bandleader (died 1985)

1915 – Fernando Lamas, Argentinian-American actor, singer, and director (died 1982)2)

1928 – Judith Krantz, American novelist (died 2019)

1935 – Bob Denver, American actor (died 2005)

1939 – Susannah York, English actress and activist (died 2011)

1941 – Joan Baez, American singer-songwriter, guitarist and activist

1944 – Jimmy Page, English guitarist, songwriter, and producer

1951 – Crystal Gayle, American singer-songwriter and producer

1955 – J. K. Simmons, American actor

1959 – Rigoberta Menchú, Guatemalan activist and politician, Nobel Prize laureate

1967 – Dave Matthews, South African-American singer-songwriter, guitarist, and actor

....and on this day in history....

400 – Aelia Eudoxia is officially crowned empress of the Eastern Roman Empire.

1788 – Connecticut becomes the fifth state to ratify the United States Constitution.

1793 – Jean-Pierre Blanchard becomes the first person to fly in a balloon in the United States.

1839 – The French Academy of Sciences announces the Daguerreotype photography process.[20]

1909 – Ernest Shackleton, leading the Nimrod Expedition to the South Pole, plants the British flag 97 nautical miles (180 km; 112 mi) from the South Pole, the farthest anyone had ever reached at that time.

1914 – The Phi Beta Sigma fraternity is founded by African-American students at Howard University in Washington D.C., United States.

turns into a massive hostage crisis involving thousands of civilians.

