tbh
tbh is made by, about, and for teenagers. And for anybody else who wants to hear what’s on our minds.
Latest Episodes
Today, we're bringing you a special episode of a new podcast from Oregon Public Broadcasting. It's The Class Of 2025. Students who are expected to…
This year has marked a turning point in how American athletes have engaged in political issues. Over the summer, the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks refused to play…
America’s entrenched institutional racism has roots in its schools. In this episode of tbh, Masiyah Edwards reflects on how too often, students in the Bay…
Oakland Tech is one of the most diverse schools in the country, and Chosang Tenzin, a Tibetan American and high school senior, had looked forward to going…
2020 is the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, an important landmark for inclusion. In this episode of tbh, Avery Dauer tells the…
Is cancel culture a valid form of activism? In this episode of tbh, Ava Richards explores a question that's on the minds of millions, as new controversies…
The video game industry is a multi-billion dollar enterprise, and has been growing during the pandemic. It arguably plays a bigger role in our lives than…
Watching the hearings about Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, and reading about the assault allegations against the two U.S. presidential candidates,…
This season, we’re thinking about the election and we’re here to talk about the social justice issues that matter to us. Like rooting out sexual assault…
Bay Area schools are shut down until at least May. That leaves tens of thousands of students at home, finding ways to learn, to cope, and to find joy.…