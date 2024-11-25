How perceptions impacted the Bay Area vote

This panel excerpt aired in the November 25, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

Post-election, there’s a lot that’s new for state and local governments.

To make sense of it all, KALW has been hosting an election follow-up series called ‘The Bay After.’ Recently, Executive Producer Ben Trefny led a live panel discussion at our event space in Downtown San Francisco, called ‘State of Change.’

He was joined by three trusted newsroom partners, Joe Eskenazi the managing editor from Mission Local, Joe Fitzgerald-Rodriguez the politics reporter from the San Francisco Standard and Marisa Kendall the homelessness reporter for Cal Matters.

Here’s an excerpt from their discussion about how this election’s outcomes will affect the way we live in the Bay. It starts with Marisa talking about the passage of California’s Prop 36, which will increase sentences for certain drug and theft crimes.

