Proposition K would start a process that could permanently close part of San Francisco’s Great Highway to traffic.

The city could later turn that space into a park. The measure itself would not fund the design or creation of such a park

Prop K would impact a section of roadway, called the Upper Great Highway. It’s a 2-mile stretch along Ocean Beach on the city’s western edge. It stretches from Lincoln Way to Sloat. A section further south is slated for closure due to erosion.

Opponents include Supervisor Connie Chan, who represents the Richmond district where many Great Highway commuters live. Chan opposes the ballot measure, arguing that it’s too extreme.

Supervisor Joel Engardio sponsored the measure. The highway is in his district.

“This is an opportunity to reimagine this section for the next century as an oceanside park.”

Proposition K would not immediately close the road to cars. But it will begin a long bureaucratic process, involving state and local government, to approve the closure.

Right now, the road is closed to cars only on the weekends. The weekend closure policy expires at the end of two thousand twenty-five 2025. If Prop K does not pass, the future of the upper Great Highway fails back on the Board of Supervisors.

Prop K passes with a simple majority vote.

This election brief was reported by San Francisco Public Press reporter Zhe Wu.

Read the full analysis of Prop K here.

