NOT BORN YESTERDAY: Podcast in Residence

KALW is thrilled to welcome our first Podcast in Residence — Not Born Yesterday — which is hosted Miriam Goodman and Lynn Winter Gross. The show is about the joys and challenges of aging, and it explores the issues and opportunities of getting older with experts in the field.

Miriam and Lynn were roommates in college and have been friends for more than 60 years. They launched Not Born Yesterday in 2021 to tackle issues like adult children “divorcing” their parents, supporting friends and family with dementia, combating ageism, the potential and pitfalls of artificial intelligence for older adults — always with the goal of providing solutions and tips from experts in the field to older adults and their adult children. They recently released their 100th episode, an interview with Ben Fong-Torres.

They have been working with KALW since February to take their podcast to the next level and package and market it as a one-hour show for syndication on other public radio stations.

On Monday, June 16 at 7 pm, KALW will begin broadcasting one-hour episodes of Not Born Yesterday. It will air on subsequent Mondays evenings for a total of 12 weeks.