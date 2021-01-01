© 2021 KALW
San Francisco Unified School Board Meetings
Selected Tuesdays 6-9pm

Live gavel-to-gavel broadcast of the San Francisco Unified School District board meetings from 555 Franklin Street in San Francisco.  Prior to the meeting, educator Carol Kocivar presents an interview feature, "Looking at Education." (The broadcast of "Looking at Education" may be interrupted depending on the meeting's start time, but will be archived in its entirety, along with the Superintendent's Address, here.)  Presented on the 2nd and 4th Tuesdays of each month, except in November and December (2nd Tuesday evenings only).

