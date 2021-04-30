Philosophy Talk
Latest Episodes
How do writers and filmmakers exploit our cognitive biases to surprise and delight us?
Is power a matter of top-down control, or is it distributed throughout society?
Should we care about what other people think of us?
As some parts of our lives return to a kind of normal, what should thoughtful people read this summer?
Are we really living in an age of progress?
If Brahman is all and all is Brahman, is there still room for stuff like tables, chairs, and wombats?
Are people cruel to others despite or because of their victims' humanity?
Was there something in the water in Vienna of the 1920s?
Do sports help us cultivate virtues such as loyalty, collaboration, and discipline, or do they promote feelings like rivalry, tribalism, and obsession?
Anti-vaxxers, Q-Anon devotees, 9/11 truthers — should people this deluded really be allowed to report the news or hold elected office?