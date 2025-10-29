THE AUTHORITARIAN PLAYBOOK is new series from KALW Public Media on the federal administration's authoritarian actions and policies. Every week, we'll summarize the latest news, put it in historical context, and find out how people are responding.

During the 2024 election, KALW presented "Project 2025: What’s In It?" a series that explored the controversial plan from the Heritage Institute that outlined the Far Right’s agenda for a potential second Trump presidency.

Throughout the campaign, the Trump team distanced itself from Project 2025 and claimed it knew nothing about it. But ultimately, they staffed the highest levels of the new administration with many of the folks who developed it.

Our new series, THE AUTHORITARIAN PLAYBOOK, charts how the administration is moving with unprecedented speed to turn Project 2025 into a reality that is fundamentally reshaping the United States government, our institutions and norms.

We'll summarize the latest developments news, put them in historical context, and find out how people and organizations are responding.