The future of the Democratic Party & working class policies

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the future of the Democratic Party.

After Democrats lost the electoral college, the popular vote, and the Senate, Senator Bernie Sanders issued a statement, saying: "It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them.

Leadership of the Democratic Party came out in full force against Sanders’ comments. DNC chair Jaime Harrison called it “Straight up B-S,” and former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi told the New York Times that she respects Sanders, but disagrees with his assessment.

Is it possible to reform the Democratic Party? What's the path forward?

Guests:

Malaika Jabali, journalist and author of "It’s Not You, It’s Capitalism: Why It’s Time to Break Up and How to Move On"

Bill Fletcher, racial justice, labor, and international activist, and author of "They’re Bankrupting Us! And 20 Other Myths about Unions"

Jimmy Williams Jr., general president of the International Union of Painters and Allied Trades

Resources:

Jacobin: Union Leader: It’s Time for the Democrats to Wake Up

The Nation: How We Can Defend Ourselves in the New Trump Era

The American Prospect: Who Will Lead the Democratic Party?