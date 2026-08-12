Desmond BrackenReporter
Desmond Bracken (any/all) is a multimedia producer, editor and graphic designer from the East Bay. Desmond is a proud product of two of Oakland's most renowned student-led journalism programs: YR Media (f.k.a. Youth Radio) and The Peralta Citizen. Desmond's award-winning coverage has appeared on CalMatters, Teen Vogue, NPR, The SF Chronicle and more, spanning across topics such as urban design, public elections and transgender rights. Outside of the newsroom, Desmond can be found riding their bike, painting, or spending time with their cat and partner.
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Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, announced yesterday that they would no longer fund treatments like hormone replacement therapy and puberty blockers for youth.
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CrosscurrentsThis summer, both Stanford Medical Center and Kaiser Permanente paused gender affirming surgeries for youth under 19 years old. Ever since, the families of transgender kids in the Bay have been facing some hard choices.
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Oakland City Council met last night to review proposed changes to the city’s Encampment Management Policy.
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A U.S. citizen was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in San Francisco on Wednesday. Protestors rallied outside of a federal courthouse on Thursday morning to demand her release.
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The Alameda County Board of Supervisors decided yesterday on how to spend Measure W funds. Dozens of people filled the Supervisor’s Chambers on Wednesday to share their thoughts on how the county should spend the money, which totals more than $800 million.
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On Tuesday, US Senators Alex Padilla and Cory Booker introduced a new bill in the Senate that would require ICE agents to be identifiable while in the field. If passed, the bill would bring ICE in alignment with legal identification requirements for law enforcement officers.
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Bay Area residents share how California forest deregulation and park service cuts are affecting summer plans and access to public lands.
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Marches will unfold across the Bay Area tomorrow to challenge many of the Trump administration's policies, just days after ICE raids sparked protests in downtown Los Angeles.