Freedom Needs a Soundtrack is a narrative podcast that marks the 30th anniversary of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts by tracing how Erin Potts, who co-founded the Concerts with Adam Yauch of Beastie Boys, and a small team of twenty-somethings built one of the largest concert series of the 1990s.

Across six episodes, it tells the story of how the concerts began, what they changed, and what their legacy offers now, at a moment when freedom and hope feel especially urgent

Through first-person stories, archival audio, and immersive sound design, Freedom Needs a Soundtrack is a narrative podcast that marks the 30th anniversary of the Tibetan Freedom Concerts by tracing how Erin Potts, who co-founded them with Adam Yauch of Beastie Boys, and a small team of twenty-somethings built one of the largest concert series of the 1990s. Across six episodes, it tells the story of how the concerts began, what they changed, and what their legacy offers now, at a moment when freedom and hope feel especially urgent. The series will launches June 15 on podcast platforms everywhere, with new episodes dropping weekly. We will also be airing the series on Bay Made beginning June 30th.

Net proceeds from merchandise and related activities will benefit Students for a Free Tibet and Tibet Action Institute. Freedom Needs a Soundtrack is a Rangzen, LLC production, produced by Adonde Media and distributed in partnership with KALW Public Media.