Subscribe
Subscribe to KALW Newsletters to stay up to date with music, news and culture from the Bay Area and beyond.
KALW News
-
Last week, taxi drivers gathered at the California Public Utilities Commission, or CPUC, to protest the possible expansion of autonomous taxi services in San Francisco.
-
Parklets became a way for restaurants to stay open during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the City of Alameda has decided that its parklets are here to stay — but not without some changes.
-
Learn about a new study warning about groundwater rise. Then, we hear about a business thats shaking up the wedding industry. And, a reading from a local author.
-
Some couples are saying "I don't think so" to traditional weddings, and "I do" to more inclusive and cultural ceremonies. Gina Mariko Rosales, founder of POC Wedding Party, helps them plan these unique nuptials.
-
There's been a lot of information about the issue of sea level rise but a recent study shows that the biggest threat doesn’t come from coastal flooding – it comes from groundwater rise.