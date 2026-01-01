Employer Matching



What is a Matching Gift Program?



Corporate matching gift programs are charitable giving programs created by corporations in which the company matches donations made by employees to nonprofit organizations or educational institutions. Donors can double their impact by utilizing the matching gift programs that are in place at thousands of companies.

Matching gift contributions from companies are a major source of income for KALW and can in some cases double or even triple the value of the contribution we receive from an individual donor.

Many companies also offer the opportunity for employees to make contributions to KALW through payroll deductions.

Contact your HR department to find out if your company* has a matching gift program in place.

Matching Gifts is an easy way to make your impact go further. Use our Double the Donation plug-in below to see if your company matches. Call us at (415) 841-4121 or email us at membership@kalw.org for more information.