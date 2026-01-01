MOVEMENT: Podcast in Residence

At a time when immigrants are being vilified and attacked, Movement with Meklit Hadero uplifts the songs, stories and cultural power of immigrant communities.

Movement claims public space for immigrant musicians to define narratives of migration on their own terms, based in songs, cultural wisdom and ancestral lineage.

For all of these reasons, the beautifully crafted show has been selected as KALW's 2026 Podcast in Residence.

Movement is hosted by Ethiopian-American singer-composer and former refugee Meklit Hadero and was co-created by Meklit, sound designer/producer Ian Coss and editor/producer Julie Caine.

Over the next six months, KALW will work with Movement to create a 12 one-hour episodes of the show. It will also serve as an anchor for a new model for syndication currently being developed by KALW.