Stock Donation
KALW gratefully accepts donations of publicly-traded stocks and securities. This type of donation can provide a tax advantage to you (where applicable) while simultaneously helping your local public radio station grow stronger.
If you are considering making a stock/securities donation to KALW, please consult your tax advisor or stockbroker first for professional advice.
To make a current gift of stock, your broker can use the following instructions for electronic delivery to KALW Public Media:
DTC: 0015
Account: 164-207852
Account Name: KALW PUBLIC MEDIA INC.
Transfer questions can be directed to our broker:
Morgan Stanley
555 California Street, 35th Floor
San Francisco, CA 94104
Office: (415) 955-1646
Fax: (510) 379-7748
Once you are ready to make a transfer, or if you have any questions, please contact Jon Carroll, Director of Operations & Strategic Growth, to confirm the details of the donation. Call (415) 841-4121 x 3509 or email at jon@kalw.org.
Thank you!
