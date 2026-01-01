Donate Your Vehicle
Last year, KALW took in over $125,000 from vehicle donations - the result of more than 150 vehicles being donated. This is a major source of income for KALW!
Donating your car to KALW could not be easier! Simply call:
1-888-KALW CAR (888-525-9227)
Our agency will walk you through the donation process, which is completed in these three simple steps:
Ready!
Get ready by locating the title to your vehicle. Have your VIN number handy when you call.
Set!
Set an appointment. Call our donation number (above) to set a convenient time to pick up your vehicle.
Go!
Give the driver your signed title. He'll give you a temporary receipt and all necessary DMV paperwork. When your vehicle is sold, you will receive an acknowledgment stating the amount for which the vehicle sold and IRS tax Forms 1098 B & C (on vehicles that sell for over $500).
Frequently Asked Questions: Why Donate?
There are several great reasons, like:
1. You don't want to worry about selling your vehicle.
2. It is too expensive to repair your vehicle.
3. Your vehicle won't pass smog.
4. You don't trust your car to be safe on the road.
5. You need a tax write-off.
6. You love KALW and want to keep it independent and listener-supported!
What are the benefits of donating a vehicle to KALW Public Media?
It's easy, free, and secure! Vehicles are converted into cash, which becomes a welcome donation to KALW. Your gift may qualify for a tax deduction, and you can avoid the cost and hassle of repairing or selling a car you no longer want. Win-win!
Are there any costs?
Nope. There is no cost to the donor. All expenses are deducted from the gross sales price, and if the costs ever exceed the price, they are covered by CARS, our vehicle donation program provider.
What types of vehicles do you accept?
All vehicles are considered. We strive to accept all types of donated vehicles, running or not, including:
cars, trucks, trailers, boats, RVs, motorcycles, campers, off-road vehicles, planes, heavy equipment, farm machinery, and most other motorized vehicles. To find out if your vehicle can be accepted, please complete our secure online vehicle donation form or call us toll-free at 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227) during regular hours of operation.
What are the hours of operation?
6:00am-8:30pm (PST) on Monday - Friday
7:00am - 8:30pm (PST) on Saturday
7:00am - 8:30pm (PST) on Sunday
Does my car have to be registered?
This varies from state from state to state. Each Vehicle Donor Service Representative is equipped with a 50-state guide for the steps necessary in each state and will advise you during the donation process.
Do I need a smog certificate or a safety inspection to donate my vehicle?
No. Even in states that typically require a smog certificate or safety inspection, you can still donate your vehicle without needing either.
My car doesn't run or hasn't been used in years? Can I still donate it?
Yes! We can accept most vehicles, whether they are running or not. However, it must be in one piece and towable, have an engine, and be accessible by a tow truck. To find out if we can accept your vehicle, please complete our secure online vehicle donation form or call us toll-free at 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227) seven days during regular hours of operation.
Where do I sign my title?
It varies, so please wait to mark the title until after you have discussed it with the vendor picking up your vehicle, as they are experts in your local area. If you have questions you can call our toll-free number 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227) to speak to a representative.
Can you pick up vehicles in all 50 states?
Yes! Our vehicle donation program can provide quick and convenient vehicle pick-up and towing just about anywhere in all 50 states. We provide vehicle donation processing in the contiguous 48 states and the District of Columbia without limitation. In Alaska, we service the Fairbanks and Anchorage areas with a 50-mile service radius. In Hawaii, we service the island of Oahu and the island of Hawaii. If you are outside of California and have questions about donating to KALW, please contact us via our secure online vehicle donation form or call us toll-free at 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227) seven days during regular hours of operation.
How will my vehicle be picked up?
Once you have provided us with all necessary information via the online vehicle donation form or over the phone with one of our Vehicle Donor Support Representatives, we will arrange to have a licensed tow company pick up your vehicle at a time convenient for you. The vehicle will be picked up and taken to one of our many sale locations - all at no cost to you!
What do you do with donated vehicles?
Donated vehicles are sold through the used car markets to provide crucial funding for KALW's programs. We work with an extensive network of nationwide and independent vendors to sell the vehicle and maximize donation proceeds. We regularly analyze vendor pricing and performance to improve the process, specialty items that have been donated, we may use other means to sell the vehicle to help ensure the maximum funds are received for each donation.
How long is the entire process from the pickup to when KALW receives the funds?
We have multiple sales outlets and work hard to find the best buyer for each vehicle. The entire sales process may take about 4 to 12 weeks. The net cash proceeds from your generous vehicle donation are sent to KALW within five business days of receiving the sale proceeds from CARS' auction or direct buyer providers.
What if I don't have the title or have title issues?
In most states, you will need a clear title to the vehicle. But if you do not have your title or have problems with it, please call us anyway. It is possible that other arrangements can be made. The bank must clear or release any lien holder listed on the title. Please refer to the motor vehicle division in your state for clear instructions. We are also available seven days a week during regular hours of operation. Please call us toll-free at 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227).
Are cars sold at auction?
We carefully evaluate each vehicle to find the best buyers. We assess the year, make, model, location, and resale potential, then monitor the sale to ensure maximum returns. In most cases, vehicles are sold through an auction facility. High-end or specialty vehicles are individually evaluated and sold for the highest market value.
Will I be notified once it sells?
Yes! Once your vehicle sells, we will email or mail a thank-you letter on behalf of KALW, which serves as a tax receipt. Please note that if your vehicle sells for more than $500 and your tax identification number has been provided, an IRS form 1098-C, "Contributions of Motor Vehicles, Boats, and Airplanes," will be mailed to you within 30 days of the sale stating the amount of gross proceeds received from your donation.
Who operates the KALW Vehicle Donation Program?
CARS (Charitable Adult Rides & Services) runs the KALW Vehicle Donation Program. CARS is an ISO 9001 certified 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in San Diego that operates under the governance of an independent board of directions and specializes in vehicle donation services for other nonprofits. CARS follows governmental compliance with all IRS and state regulations concerning vehicle donation programs, fundraising registrations, and charitable receipting requirements throughout all 50 states and Canada. CARS has also maintained an A+ Better Business Bureau rating for over 10 years.
VEHICLE DONATION TAX BENEFITS
Is my vehicle donation tax-deductible?
Yes! Vehicle donations are tax-deductible when donated to a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Individual tax situations vary. Please consult your tax advisor or refer to IRS Publication 4303 for specific tax-related questions.
How is the value of my tax deduction determined?
Most vehicles are sold through local warehouse auctions, and we work to get the highest return per vehicle for you and KALW. According to the IRS Guidelines, you may claim fair market value for your donation up to the actual sale value. If your vehicle is sold for more than $500, the maximum amount of your deduction will be the vehicle's sales price, which will be listed on your IRS Form 1098-C.
A special rule may apply if the donated vehicle sells for $500 or less. In this case, a deduction for the lesser of the vehicle's fair market value on the date of the contribution may be claimed, or $500, provided you have written acknowledgment (i.e. the initial donation receipt or the thank-you letter you receive once the donation process is complete).
How is Fair Market Value defined?
Fair market value is the amount you could reasonably sell your vehicle for in its current condition to a willing buyer. It represents the cash value you're effectively giving up when you make the donation. A reliable source for determining this value is the private party sale price listed in online valuation guides like Kelley Blue Book.
What tax forms will I receive, and how do I receive them?
In most cases, you will receive an initial donation receipt from the tow driver at the time of your vehicle pick-up. This initial receipt will indicate your name and the year, make, model, and condition of the vehicle you are donating. You will then be mailed a thank-you letter on behalf of KALW, which serves as a tax receipt, within 30 days of the sale of the vehicle. This will be your final tax document if your vehicle sold for less than $500.
If your vehicle sells for more than $500 and your tax identification number has been provided, an IRS Form 1098-C, "Contributions of Motor Vehicles, Boats, and Airplanes," will be mailed to you within 30 days of the sale stating the amount of gross proceeds received from your donation.
How do I request a donation or tax receipt?
Please call us at 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227) during regular hours of operation or email donorsupport@careasy.org, and we would be happy to help you.
What if my vehicle is valued at over $5,000?
Effective January 1, 2005, you are no longer required to have your vehicles appraised. The value you may claim will be the amount of gross proceeds received from your vehicle. If your vehicle sells for more than $5,000, you must complete Section B of Form 8283 and obtain an acknowledgment signature on the form before claiming the deduction. The completed form will need to be included with your income tax return.
Where can I find additional IRS tax deduction requirements for a charitable car donation?
There are many resources available to guide you through the vehicle donation process. Please click the links below to access IRS publications and resources. If you still have questions, please feel free to reach out to us toll-free at 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227) seven days a week during regular hours of operations.
This vehicle donation program protects the privacy of every donor. Donor information is not given to any organization except the IRS, as required by law. Donor names and addresses are shared exclusively with the donor-designated organization. Social Security numbers required under the current tax law for vehicle donations are only shared with the IRS. Social Security Numbers are encrypted with AES256 encryption. The encryption key is stored remotely from the data. Controls are in place to limit who can request access to the decrypted Social Security numbers, with logs stored of each access.
State Notification
Do I need to notify my local Motor Vehicle Division when I donate my vehicle?
State Notification proves that you are no longer the registered owner of the donated vehicle. Depending on the registered state of the vehicle, your next step (after your vehicle has been picked up) is to notify the state about your recent vehicle donation. Please only notify your state after the vehicle is picked up. This step may be required by the state and may include surrendering the license plates.
The steps needed to release your liability for a donated vehicle vary by state. Our Vehicle Donor Service Representatives can provide you with the steps necessary for each state. If you have questions about how to notify your state about your donated vehicle, please call us at 888-KALW-CAR (888-525-9227) seven days a week during regular hours of operation or email donorsupport@careasy.org.
