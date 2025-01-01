NeEddra James is a Bay Area reporter and audio producer covering health and disability justice and the impact of emerging technologies on everyday life.

They’ve covered perimenopausal ADHD and the marginalization of women in medicine, and are exploring how grief tech platforms, —like AI memorial apps—are changing how we mourn and remember.

Their journalism follows how people move through systems that shape perception and possibility—navigating complexity, meaning, and access in environments where recognition and care are often uneven.