Oakland City Council tables encampment policy decision for end of month

Oakland City Council met Wednesday to review proposed changes to the city’s Encampment Management Policy.

Councilmember Ken Houston’s proposal would allow the city to sweep unhoused Oaklanders without offering temporary shelter.

According to reporting from the Oaklandside, these changes could disqualify Alameda County from millions of dollars in state grant funding.

More than 80 people signed up for public comment, including Timothy Evans. He’s the executive director of Operation Dignity, a local organization for homeless veterans.

"More than one out of every 100 residents in Oakland lives without a home," Evans said. "We cannot afford cruelty disguised as budgeting.”

The city council was supposed to vote on the proposal on Sep. 15, but after Wednesday's meeting, the vote was postponed to Sep. 30.

