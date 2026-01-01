The Bay Area has long been a place of innovation and creativity, and KALW has been a proud member of this community for 85 years. Now, we invite you to help secure our future by making a planned gift.

Whether it’s through a bequest in your will, a charitable trust, or another option, your support will ensure KALW continues to tell the stories that matter most. Email legacyfund@kalw.org to speak with a member of our team about this opportunity and learn more.

Furthering your philanthropic interests

Legacy and planned giving is an act of deep generosity and vision. There’s no better way to influence the future than through charitable gifts after your lifetime. Your generosity and foresight can be used to create a meaningful legacy reflective of what you value most.

Naturally you want your charitable goals to harmonize with the needs of your family and loved ones. Their support and comfort come first. Surprisingly, careful planning can allow you to satisfy both family and charitable goals. A planned gift can also generate financial benefits for you as a donor right now, as well as provide future benefits to KALW Public Media.

Legacy Circle benefits will include:

• Special recognition of your name along with other Legacy Circle members (unless you wish to remain anonymous).

• Exclusive updates, news, and special announcements throughout the year.

• Invitations to special events at 220 Montgomery, and to our future home in the Warfield Commons.

How can I make a bequest / planned gift?

There are many ways to make a planned gift, including naming us as a beneficiary in:

