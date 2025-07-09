© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Sen. Padilla introduces bill to unmask ICE agents

KALW | By Desmond Meagley
Published July 9, 2025 at 3:01 PM PDT
Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
Secretary of State Alex Padilla speaking with attendees at the 2019 California Democratic Party State Convention at the George R. Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, California.

Yesterday, US Senators Alex Padilla and Cory Booker introduced a new bill in the Senate that would require ICE agents to be identifiable while in the field. If passed, the bill would bring ICE in alignment with legal identification requirements for law enforcement officers.

The same day senators introduced the bill, masked ICE agents in San Francisco physically grappled with members of the community outside of a downtown courthouse.

ICE says its agents have to cover their faces to prevent doxxing and harassment. In a statement to KALW, ICE spokesperson Emily Covington said the agency has seen a recent rise in assaults on its officers.

But critics say that the practice is unnecessarily intimidating, and lets agents skirt accountability. In a press release, Padilla said that the aim of the bill is to restore transparency and prevent ICE impersonators.
Desmond Meagley
Desmond Meagley (any/all) is a multimedia producer, editor and graphic designer from the East Bay. Their award-winning coverage has appeared on CalMatters, Teen Vogue, NPR, The SF Chronicle and more.
