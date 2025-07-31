Alameda County supervisors approve Measure W spending plan

The Alameda County Board of Supervisors decided yesterday on how to spend Measure W funds.

Dozens of people filled the Supervisor’s Chambers on Wednesday. Speakers shared thoughts on how Alameda County should spend the more than $800 million dollars generated from Measure W.

The board decided to dedicate 80% to the county’s “Home Together Fund,” which aims to end homelessness in the East Bay. 20% will go towards other support services.

The board did not vote on a proposed $15 million fund to support “non-profit affordable housing providers.”

According to Supervisor Nikki Fortunato-Bas, the fund is intended only to support non-profit developers that she said are grappling with rising costs and unpaid back rent from the COVID era.

“Without them, there is no permanent housing for people to exit to, if they’re moving from encampments or vehicles," Bas said.

The board will discuss the fund again in the fall.