© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bay Area to join in national “No Kings” day of protest

KALW | By Desmond Meagley
Published June 13, 2025 at 11:47 AM PDT
Patty Moddelmog, an organizer from San Francisco, holds a sign supporting immigrants in the Financial District.
Desmond Meagley
Patty Moddelmog, a political organizer from San Francisco, holds a sign supporting immigrants in the Financial District.

Marches will unfold across the Bay Area this Saturday to challenge many of the Trump administration's policies, just days after ICE raids sparked protests in downtown Los Angeles.

These protests are part of a nationwide movement under the “No Kings” name. Organizers estimate that thousands will assemble – just at Dolores Park – to attend the San Francisco march.

The marches will coincide with a White House parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army. A military spokesperson told NPR that the parade is estimated to cost taxpayers as much as $45 million dollars.

The “No Kings” marches were planned before the recent protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles. TODAY / THURSDAY. A federal judge is ruling on whether to withdraw Marines and National Guard from the state, after Governor Gavin Newsom asked courts to intervene.

Liliana Soroceanu is a spokesperson for Indivisible SF, one of the groups leading the march. She says, regardless of the outcome of the hearing, her group is encouraging people to come engage in nonviolent protest this Saturday.

“No Kings” marches will take place all over the Bay Area – not just in San Francisco, but also Oakland, San Jose, Santa Cruz, Napa, and about 80 other locations.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines Project 2025
Desmond Meagley
Desmond Meagley (any/all) is a multimedia producer, editor and graphic designer from the East Bay. Their award-winning coverage has appeared on CalMatters, Teen Vogue, NPR, The SF Chronicle and more.
See stories by Desmond Meagley