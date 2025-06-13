Bay Area to join in national “No Kings” day of protest

Marches will unfold across the Bay Area this Saturday to challenge many of the Trump administration's policies, just days after ICE raids sparked protests in downtown Los Angeles.

These protests are part of a nationwide movement under the “No Kings” name. Organizers estimate that thousands will assemble – just at Dolores Park – to attend the San Francisco march.

The marches will coincide with a White House parade celebrating the 250th anniversary of the US Army. A military spokesperson told NPR that the parade is estimated to cost taxpayers as much as $45 million dollars.

The “No Kings” marches were planned before the recent protests against ICE raids in Los Angeles. TODAY / THURSDAY. A federal judge is ruling on whether to withdraw Marines and National Guard from the state, after Governor Gavin Newsom asked courts to intervene.

Liliana Soroceanu is a spokesperson for Indivisible SF, one of the groups leading the march. She says, regardless of the outcome of the hearing, her group is encouraging people to come engage in nonviolent protest this Saturday.

“No Kings” marches will take place all over the Bay Area – not just in San Francisco, but also Oakland, San Jose, Santa Cruz, Napa, and about 80 other locations.