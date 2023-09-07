Subscribe
KALW News
KALW Music spoke to Tom McFarland, one half of the producer duo that makes up Jungle, ahead of the show at Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco on Saturday, September 9, 2023.
EdSource reports more than 500 California public schools are being audited by the state because they reported that more than 10 percent of their kindergarten or seventh-grade students were not fully vaccinated last school year. Schools that allow students to attend school without all their vaccinations are in jeopardy of losing funding.
San Francisco has a new “OK to call” campaign to make appropriate referrals for emergency services, so residents can get the help they need.
Lily Iona MacKenzie lives in Richmond. Her poetry collection, California Dreaming. It's about life and the things she experience in the outer world.
We are traveling thousands of miles to hear how Bay Area movements like the Black Panthers influenced activists in Australia. Then, we visit a place where creativity has reigned supreme.