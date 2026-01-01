This September, celebrate KALW's 85th birthday with art, music, community, and a bold new vision for the Bay Area.

As we celebrate 85 years of serving the Bay Area, we're inviting our community to set the stage for The Next 85 Years with two historic events:

SEPT 27: Warfield Commons Grand Opening & Housewarming

SEPT 29: KALW’s 85th Birthday Benefit Concert @ The Warfield Theater

Join KALW Public Media, CAST, and Warfield Commons tenants as we open our doors at Warfield Commons on Sept 27th and mark the Next 85 Years of KALW Public Media on Sept 29th.

September 29 Concert Tickets

On July 14, current KALW Members will receive an exclusive pre-sale code via email giving them first opportunity access to select seats to our Birthday Benefit Concert. This code can be used to purchase the best seats available beginning July 15 at 10am, when our 24 hour member window for priority-access opens. Ticket sales to the general public will open the following day.

Save the dates and return to this page for more information on these major celebrations.

The Next 85 Years

KALW has been a Bay Area original for 85 years as a reflection and testament to the Bay's cultural vibrancy and iconic movements. For 85 years, KALW has sounded like the Bay: our voices, music, news, neighborhoods, arguments, and celebrations. As we celebrate this historic moment beginning this September, we wi