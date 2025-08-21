Community members rally to support U.S. citizen arrested by ICE

A U.S. citizen was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in San Francisco on Wednesday. Protestors rallied outside of a federal courthouse on Thursday morning to demand her release.

According to sources close to Angélica Guerrero, agents arrested her without disclosing her charges, and did not allow her to contact a lawyer. She was held at Santa Rita jail before being taken into the custody of US Marshals.

Guerrero was arraigned Thursday morning on federal misdemeanor charges. She was released that afternoon.

A crowd of community members and other organizers gathered outside of the courthouse to show their support. Cebollín Libre is one of them.

"Whether it be asylum seekers, immigrants, protestors, or anybody, the people who are being detained by ICE [...] all of us have deep ties within the community and the Bay Area and we’re all neighbors. That’s what really motivates us to get out there,” Libre said.

Guerrero was born and raised in San Francisco. Her mother and father are both immigrants and labor union members.

