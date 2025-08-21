© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Community members rally to support U.S. citizen arrested by ICE

KALW | By Desmond Meagley
Published August 21, 2025 at 7:51 PM PDT
Friends, family and supporters of Angélica Guerrero gathered outside of a federal courthouse to demand her release from federal custody. Guerrero is a U.S. citizen who was arrested by ICE agents on Wednesday.
A U.S. citizen was arrested by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in San Francisco on Wednesday. Protestors rallied outside of a federal courthouse on Thursday morning to demand her release.

According to sources close to Angélica Guerrero, agents arrested her without disclosing her charges, and did not allow her to contact a lawyer. She was held at Santa Rita jail before being taken into the custody of US Marshals.

Guerrero was arraigned Thursday morning on federal misdemeanor charges. She was released that afternoon.

A crowd of community members and other organizers gathered outside of the courthouse to show their support. Cebollín Libre is one of them.

"Whether it be asylum seekers, immigrants, protestors, or anybody, the people who are being detained by ICE [...] all of us have deep ties within the community and the Bay Area and we’re all neighbors. That’s what really motivates us to get out there,” Libre said.

Guerrero was born and raised in San Francisco. Her mother and father are both immigrants and labor union members.
Desmond Meagley
Desmond Meagley (any/all) is a multimedia producer, editor and graphic designer from the East Bay. Their award-winning coverage has appeared on CalMatters, Teen Vogue, NPR, The SF Chronicle and more.
