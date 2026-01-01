Thanks to our Founding Donors of the People's Studio, we have met our $500,000 campaign goal to build KALW Public Media's new home in the Warfield Commons at 988 Market St.

Gift Recognition Opportunities:

It's not too late to make a gift to add your name to a Wall of Thanks that will be displayed permanently in our future home! Donors will be recognized by the levels below.

The December 31st deadline for name recognition at the Culture Keeper level is now closed. If you would like to make a gift at the Innovator level or above, or if you have any questions about your gift, please click here to email us or call us at (415) 326-3484.

Culture Keepers (This level is now closed)

$500 - $9,999

Innovators

$10,000 - $24,999

Amplifiers

$25,000 - $49,999

Catalysts

$50,000 - $99,999

Visionaries

$100,000-$249,999

Architects

$250,000+

IF YOU PREFER...

Mail your donation to: KALW Public Media (Attn: People's Studio) 500 Mansell St, San Francisco, CA 94134

The People's Studio is a Home for Bay Area Originals Like You

Moving to the Warfield Commons is a critical step forward in our ability to make an impact. It will help us expand the quality and reach of our nationally-recognized training programs. It will strengthen our ability to connect audiences to the Bay Area’s creative scene through expanded music programming, arts and culture coverage, and live events. It will be a hub and incubator for new relationships, new voices, and new programs.

