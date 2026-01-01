Most Best Bay Area celebrates all the amazing people, places, and things the Bay Area has to offer. You can listen to this weekly collection of community curated recommendations on Fridays at 7:44 a.m. and 2:44 p.m. and online anytime!

Maybe you are wondering what it means to be “Most Best”. Well, it’s something we say at KALW when we really love something. It's more than the best, it's the "Most Best"!

You'll hear from our show hosts and newsroom reporters as well as folks working behind the scenes at KALW. And we are inviting the community to share their "Most Best Bay Area" recommendations with us too. We want to hear from YOU!

It can be an event (one time or recurring), show, community event, volunteer opportunity, something new you discovered, or a place in the Bay you find yourself visiting again and again. Email us at events@kalw.org to learn how to submit your Most Best Bay Area recommendation! *Please include "Most Best Bay Area" in the subject line.

Listen to the "Most Best" recommendations for this week and check out the listings for more details!