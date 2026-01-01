Created and curated by KALW’s team with input from our listeners, our redesigned app for ioS and Android delivers a seamless and engaging experience for everything that KALW has to offer.

The KALW app brings the full KALW Public Media experience to your phone and car. Play the livestream or listen on-demand to your favorite news, music, and culture shows from KALW, NPR, and partner stations. You can catch the latest headlines from our newsroom and the freshest playlists from our DJs.

Plus, stay up to date on our program schedule and upcoming events. Plug in and let's go.

Download the KALW app

Download on Google Play

Download on the Apple Store

Use the KALW App and…

Listen to all KALW programming live and on-demand in the archive

Keep track of favorite songs, shows, DJs and playlists from KALW Music

Discover local news and stories from Bay Area communities

Hit pause and play for the soundtrack for your day



KALW is the app for Bay Area originals like you. Human-powered, community-curated, and born from the Bay.

Download the redesigned KALW app now!

