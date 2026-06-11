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Queer Power Hour
Queer Power Hour

PRIDE and protest with Avram Finkelstein

By David Boyer
Published June 11, 2026 at 4:52 PM PDT

Pride Month continues with a show about pride and protest, which makes sense since pride did start as a riot at the Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969.

A dozen years later, after the gay community had fought for and begun to secure many civil rights, they had a new foe to contend with: HIV/AIDS. They had come together to protest before, but this time they were literally fighting for their lives.

Today, we are featuring a recent interview from LGBTQ&A podcast. Host Jeffey Masters spoke with artist / activist Avram Finkelstein about the early days of ACT UP and how SILENCE = DEATH came to be and why the graphic became a rallying cry.

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Queer Power Hour LGBTQHealth
David Boyer
David Boyer is KALW's Director of Programming and former Managing Editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time.
See stories by David Boyer