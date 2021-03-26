-
Casper Cendre started writing letters to queer people in prison when they were in high school. Cendre wanted to know what queer life was like from the…
-
Big Freedia is famed for her music and twerking; her life story and anti-gun activism are less well known. She was shot in 2004, her brother killed in…
-
In his best-seller debut novel, Robert Jones, Jr., describes the romantic and tragic relationship between two enslaved young men on a Mississippi cotton…
-
Lines are being drawn for the decennial mapping of Congressional, state legislative, and county and city districts based on the prior year’s census. This…
-
Quick, what’s your sexuality? Most of us know roughly where we fall on the Kinsey scale that goes from zero (totally straight) to six (flaming faggot or…
-
Can we have civil civic discourse in these fractious times? Manny Yekutiel, activist and owner of the cafe, bookstore and civic events space Manny’s,…
-
Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead…
-
In the Bay and across the country, we’re nearly 10 months into COVID restrictions. Some of us are skin-starved, many love-starved. No hugs, no spooning,…
-
Brandon Taylor’s highly praised debut novel, Real Life, gets deep into desire, intimacy, sex, abuse, homophobia, racism, misogyny, love, hate and the…
-
Pamela Sneed’s prose and poetry can reach out and grab you. They did me. She reads four poems from her new memoir, Funeral Diva, on this week’s Out in the…