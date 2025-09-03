West Coast governors form a public health partnership as the CDC loses the public’s trust

Today, the governors of California, Oregon, and Washington announced the formation of the new West Coast Health Alliance.

The public health partnership was formed in response to actions by the Trump administration that they say politicize science.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy restructured the entire federal committee advising on immunization in June. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has since restricted access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Governor Gavin Newsom says the new guidance is based on “ideology instead of science.” His office says it’s now harder for manufacturers to plan production, doctors to advise patients, and families to protect their own health.

The three West Coast states say they hope to gain public trust by offering guidance informed by scientists, clinicians, and public health leaders.

