© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peer-to-peer mental health program shows early promise

KALW | By Julia Haney
Published January 5, 2026 at 1:29 PM PST
Antioch High School on West 18th Street.
Mliu92
/
Wikimedia Commons
Antioch High School on West 18th Street.

The program is a collaboration between the California Department of Health Care Services and a nonprofit called The Children’s Partnership. It’s funding peer-to-peer counseling at eight high schools in California, including three in the Bay Area.

Oakland Tech, Antioch High and El Cerrito High all received funding.

According to a first-year report from the nonprofit, nearly 1,000 students have participated. Ninety-six percent of them reported feeling better after talking to a peer mentor.

The peer mentors themselves seem to be benefiting, too. The vast majority of them said they felt more confident in their communication and leadership skills.

But there are still gaps to fill. For example, female students are much more likely to go to peer mentoring than students of other gender identities.

The $8 million program launched in 2024 and will run through 2027.
Tags
Bay Area Headlines EducationHealth
Julia Haney
Julia is an audio journalist covering education for KALW supported by the California Local Newsroom Fellowship. She was a member of UC Berkeley's Investigative Reporting Program and has also worked for Reveal.
See stories by Julia Haney