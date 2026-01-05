Peer-to-peer mental health program shows early promise

The program is a collaboration between the California Department of Health Care Services and a nonprofit called The Children’s Partnership. It’s funding peer-to-peer counseling at eight high schools in California, including three in the Bay Area.

Oakland Tech, Antioch High and El Cerrito High all received funding.

According to a first-year report from the nonprofit, nearly 1,000 students have participated. Ninety-six percent of them reported feeling better after talking to a peer mentor.

The peer mentors themselves seem to be benefiting, too. The vast majority of them said they felt more confident in their communication and leadership skills.

But there are still gaps to fill. For example, female students are much more likely to go to peer mentoring than students of other gender identities.