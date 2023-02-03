-
Bay Area cities have some of the highest vaccination rates in the country. But experts still doubt the possibility of so-called herd immunity. So what does that mean for us? In this conversation, we talk about the next phase of our new normal.
Many Bay Area counties have partially vaccinated more than half of eligible residents, but there are still some barriers to reaching the most vulnerable.
How has COVID – and the political and societal turmoil of the past year – affected our mental health? And how are we coping? (Our discussion applies…
Over half of Californians 65 and older have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It’s a big milestone as we approach the anniversary of the…
Big Freedia is famed for her music and twerking; her life story and anti-gun activism are less well known. She was shot in 2004, her brother killed in…
As counties across the state speed up their vaccinations, the state is sticking to its guideline to give out doses primarily based on age. But, how are…
When the pandemic forced day programs for people with developmental disabilities to close, some made a rapid turn to virtual activities. In Richmond, a…
On tonight's Out in the Bay (10 pm Tuesday) San Francisco Supervisor Rafael Mandelman says his passion for politics goes back to age 5 and his passion for…
To combat medical resource shortages, public health officials asked people to postpone or cancel elective care. But what happens when that measure creates…
Every day, more and more Bay Area residents are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but not without major challenges. For starters, the extremely limited…
As the COVID-19 vaccine rollouts continue across the state and the country, there have been multiple polls, surveys, and articles that say among all…
The arrival of vaccines at the end of 2020 brought hope that there would be a light at the end of this long COVID-19 tunnel. Still, this week, cases…
Happy New Year? We all hope 2021 will be kinder to us than 2020 … but only time will tell. So this week: 2020 in the queer-view mirror and a look ahead…
Many people don’t recognize dementia, and not recognizing it can lead to death. Most caregivers are unprepared to manage dementia in their own family. And, for many ethnic minorities, such as Vietnamese, there is little support.
In the Bay and across the country, we’re nearly 10 months into COVID restrictions. Some of us are skin-starved, many love-starved. No hugs, no spooning,…
The first COVID-19 vaccines were administered this week in the Bay Area. But getting the vaccines out to the people that need them is no small…