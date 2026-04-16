Community leaders urge seniors to plan for end of life care

Only one in five Californians over 65 have chosen someone to make decisions for them during times of crisis. Advocates gathered to encourage seniors to plan for end of life care.

Language and culture can be barriers for planning. Claudia Perez-Vaughan works with Mission Neighborhood Centers. Here's Claudia:

"In my culture these conversations are seen as a taboo, almost as a bad omen…Having these conversations isn't about expecting the worst, it’s about making thoughtful, informed decisions while we are healthy and able."