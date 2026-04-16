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Community leaders urge seniors to plan for end of life care

KALW | By Rae Kim
Published April 16, 2026 at 3:45 PM PDT
Claudia Perez-Vaughan, from Mission Neighborhood Centers, speaking Thursday on the steps of San Francisco City Hall. Standing next to her is District 8 Supervisor Rafael Mandelman, and seniors from the community.
Rae Kim
/
KALW
Speaker Claudia Perez-Vaughan, from Mission Neighborhood Centers, on the steps of City Hall.

Only one in five Californians over 65 have chosen someone to make decisions for them during times of crisis. Advocates gathered to encourage seniors to plan for end of life care.

Language and culture can be barriers for planning. Claudia Perez-Vaughan works with Mission Neighborhood Centers. Here's Claudia:

"In my culture these conversations are seen as a taboo, almost as a bad omen…Having these conversations isn't about expecting the worst, it’s about making thoughtful, informed decisions while we are healthy and able."

An ongoing series of free community workshops are being offered to help people start the process of choosing someone they trust to advocate for them.
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Bay Area Headlines HealthSan Francisco
Rae Kim
Rae Kim is a KALW Audio Academy Fellow in the class of 2026.
See stories by Rae Kim