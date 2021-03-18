David Boyer is the managing editor of KALW News. He is also the producer/host of the Murrow Award winning podcast THE INTERSECTION, which looks at our changing cities, one street corner at a time. Past seasons focussed on an intersection in the middle of San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, an intersection in the middle of Google’s Mountain View campus and conceptual intersections at 2019’s Burning Man.

The project has received production grants from California Humanities and the San Francisco Arts Commission, and it was featured in the New York Times. The writer-turned-radio maker is also the author of two oral histories Kings and Queens (Soft Skull Press) and Bachelor Party Confidential (Simon & Schuster). He’s produced audio work for CBC, RTE, Third Coast’s Re:sound and KALW’s Crosscurrents.