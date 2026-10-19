How should we effectively communicate the urgency of climate change?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss how the midterm elections will shape environmental policies and climate action.

According to the Environmental Voter Project, 59 percent of likely midterm voters across eight battleground states want politicians to talk more about climate change and pollution, so why aren't these issues getting the attention they deserve?

What are the most effective ways to communicate the urgency of climate change and turn urgency into action?

Guests:

Dr. Genevieve Guenther, founding director of End Climate Silence, affiliate faculty at The New School, and the author of The Language of Climate Politics: Fossil-Fuel Propaganda and How to Fight It

Michael Mann, Presidential Distinguished Professor of Earth & Environmental Science, director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability and the Media, Vice Provost of Climate Science, Action, and Policy at the University of Pennsylvania, and co-author of Science Under Siege: How to Fight the Five Most Powerful Forces that Threaten Our World

Resources:

Bulletin of Atomic Scientists: Sorry, climate change is still dangerous, no matter what nonsense Trump emits

The Guardian: US voters want more action on global heating. Why are Democrats and Republicans staying silent?

Current Affairs, by Dr. Genevieve Guenther: Liberals Can't Address the Climate Crisis Because It Means Confronting Capitalism

San Francisco Chronicle: Trump’s EPA can’t simply erase climate change — and we’ll all pay the price

Inside Climate News: How the Climate Crisis Fueled the Youth Protests Roiling France