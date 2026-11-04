San Francisco voters pass a slew of Lurie-backed measures

Election night was good to San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, whose slew of ballot measures to “Clean Up City Hall” have passed.

Props D, E and F raked in $13.8 million in campaign funding, including from local billionaires.

Mayor Lurie's election night party took place at Anina in Hayes Valley. The courtyard filled with ballot measure supporters, who gathered to watch the election results come in on a large TV screen as they waited for the mayor to arrive.

Prop. D makes it harder to get measures on the ballot. Proponents say too many ballot measures can be confusing. Opponents say it could complicate grassroots organizing efforts since petitions will now need quadruple the number of signatures.

Supporters of Prop. E and Prop. F say they will help the city work better with more authority for the city administrator and mayor. Opponents worry about consolidation of power.

Prop. H, which passed overwhelmingly, will provide funding for Muni for the next 15 years through an annual parcel tax. Canvasser Albert Lam was particularly excited about this one. He and his parents even appeared in a campaign mailer.

"I got to be on a Chinese mailer to all the San Francisco Chinese voters," he said. "It was a really full circle moment because I grew up in the city and I have always relied on transit. And I don't wanna lose it."

Albert Lam Campaign mailer featuring Albert Lam

A Regional Transit Measure, which will fund transit throughout the Bay, also passed.

"Tonight San Francisco chose a government that works for you, and we are going to keep delivering," Lurie said to cheers.