KALW Live: Connie Chan and Scott Wiener debate

All month long our reporters have been breaking down and explaining some of the most important propositions, measures and races on the ballot. And one fight in particular has dominated headlines. The race between San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan and State Senator Scott Wiener to be the Congressional Representative for CA’s 11th District.

The two Democrats are running for the House seat held for nearly four decades by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi. This election will mark the first time in years that the race has been truly competitive. The winner will be a consequential voice for San Francisco in Washington on issues such as foreign policy, taxation and federal regulation.

To help Bay area voters decide, KALW’s Executive Director James Kass moderated a panel between the candidates at Book Shop West Portal. We bring you a portion of that conversation.

