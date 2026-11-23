This conversation aired in the October 23, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

Bay Area voters approved several new taxes this month: a regional sales tax for public transit, a parcel tax to fund Muni in San Francisco, and a bigger soda tax in Berkeley. CrossCurrents looks at what these taxes will actually cost, and what you’re getting for your money.

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Q&A Transcript:

Hana Baba: Hey, Francesca.

Francesca Fenzi: Hey, Hana.

Hana Baba: So we hear a lot about the ways that these ballot measures can affect our way of life, right? Like how we get around, the services we use. But you're here today to break down how they'll affect our wallets down to the dollars and cents. So I'm excited about this.

Hana Baba: Let's start with the regional transit measure, RTM. Uh, it passed. So now what happens, and how will it affect our paychecks?

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah. So RTM increases sales tax to fund public transit services for the next 14 years. Mostly BART, uh, though some funding will also go to Caltrain, to local bus systems, like AC Transit, to the ferry system, and the way that we're gonna be paying for that is through a 1% sales tax increase inside of San Francisco County, and then half a percent in all of the other Bay Area counties. So I've seen this described as a one cent or a half cent tax, but that's not really accurate. It's a tax percentage, so different items will have different sales tax totals.

This tax will cost you in San Francisco maybe six cents more for a latte, uh, 10 cents more if you like to buy a Mission burrito, 30 cents if you're gonna shell out for movie tickets for two adults. Mm. That's how that 1% sales tax increase is gonna work.

Hana Baba: And what about us here? I'm in Alameda County.

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah, me too. Um, so in any of the other Bay Area counties, you're gonna be paying half that, so three cents more for our lattes, five cents more on a burrito, 15 cents more for those date night movie tickets.

Hana Baba: That's so helpful to just be able to imagine what that 1% actually means by breaking it down like that by our daily purchases.

But a question is why are San Franciscans paying a bit more than us over here, for example, in Alameda County?

Francesca Fenzi: One explanation that I have heard for that leading up to the election was that BART serves San Francisco more than it does other parts of the Bay Area. It just has more stops within San Francisco.

So proponents of the measure were hoping that riders in the city might have more incentive to shoulder this funding increase.

Hana Baba: Mm-hmm.

Francesca Fenzi: Um, another reason is that some Bay Area counties, including Alameda County, already have a higher sales tax than San Francisco. I was gonna say.

Hana Baba: So if you're- I was gonna bring that up. I'm waiting for it to come up. Okay, that makes sense.

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah. So as you probably know- Yeah ... in Alameda County, you're paying over 10% in sales tax already right now before RTM even goes into effect.

Hana Baba: Oh, I know.

Francesca Fenzi: So one of the goals of the public transit measure was to distribute the tax burden and keep it from landing too heavily in any one place.

Hana Baba: Mm-hmm. All right. So what are we getting for that extra six cents per latte?

Francesca Fenzi: Well, the main thing is the transit measure preserves public transit service, BART in particular. Uh, it also pays for system improvements over the next 14 years, so it's not just keeping what we've got, it's improving upon the system.

Francesca Fenzi: And if you're a commuter outside of San Francisco, BART is easily the cheapest way to travel to and from the city.

Hana Baba: So can we talk about that? Just like you just did with the latte and the burrito, can you break it down to the cost of a daily commute? What does it actually mean?

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah, so let's say that you're taking BART round trip from downtown Oakland, 12th Street, to Embarcadero. That is gonna cost, round trip, $9. And then you compare that to the cost of bridge fare if you were to drive across the Bay Bridge. That would cost you $8.50, so sorta similar, right? But then add on top another $8 or so in gas to drive the same distance. So you're actually saving about $7.50 every time you take BART instead of driving across the Bay Bridge.

Hana Baba: Aha. Okay.

Francesca Fenzi: One way I like to think about that is saving myself one latte for every time I take the train, with maybe a little cash left over to tip my barista.

Hana Baba: It all comes back to the latte, huh?

Francesca Fenzi: I'm a millennial, so we definitely, uh, got the messaging that we could be saving millions if we, uh, scaled back on our lattes, so I think in lattes.

Hana Baba: Um, and so Francesca, I imagine that folks traveling even farther to San Francisco, like folks coming from Richmond or Pleasanton, that those savings are even bigger.

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah, exactly. You pay a bit more in BART fare the farther you travel, but nothing compared to the cost of gas to drive the same distance, especially with gas prices the way they are right now.

And I'm not even factoring in the costs it takes to maintain your car. Uh, like I said, this ballot measure will cover maintenance costs for the whole BART system for the next 14 years, so that's something you're saving too.

Hana Baba: So let's stay in San Francisco for a little bit. The city passed another transit measure here, Measure H, to fund Muni.

Hana Baba: What's different about it?

Francesca Fenzi: This one's really interesting. So it increases a yearly tax on property in San Francisco to fund the Muni bus system. People who own homes in San Francisco are now gonna be paying an annual tax to fund the buses. It's about $130 a year if you own a home- Mm-hmm ... that's less than 3,000 square feet.

Hana Baba: Okay.

Francesca Fenzi: And if you're trying to picture what a home that size looks like, it's about four bedrooms.

Hana Baba: 3,000 square feet is a lot. It's a big house.

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah, it's a pretty big house. Um, so that's on purpose. It's a fairly large house. And then larger homes, ones that are bigger than that, they're gonna pay a little more based on their square footage. It's a calculation.

Hana Baba: Okay, so that's homeowners. If you don't own property in San Francisco, this one doesn't affect you at all?

Francesca Fenzi: Not exactly. Renters could still be affected. Um, it depends on how their landlord wants to deal with the tax. So landlords who own a really big multifamily property, for example, are gonna be taxed differently.

If this happens to be you, you'll be paying a base tax of about $250 plus 20 cents for every square foot of your property. Hmm. And that, that could add up, uh, to tens of thousands of dollars for really large units. The maximum tax written into the law caps out at $50,000 a year.

Hana Baba: Hmm. Okay. So will landlords eat that tax? Do we know?

Francesca Fenzi: We don't know yet, and that's the big question, if landlords are likely to take on the tax themselves or pass it on to renters in some way. Um, I should add that if they do choose to pass it on to renters, it is not going to be exorbitant. You can use that same number for homeowners of $130 a year.

Francesca Fenzi: Broken across 12 months, that's, like, a little more than 10 bucks, so probably- Mm-hmm ... going to cost you less than a subscription service.

Hana Baba: Right. So there's also a new tax in Berkeley, right, on soda again. Berkeley already has a soda tax famously, so what's going on there?

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah. Berkeley is, uh, doubling their soda tax.

Francesca Fenzi: They voted overwhelmingly to double that tax. Hmm. So starting next year, if you go to a store in Berkeley, a can of soda is gonna come with about a quarter in taxes.

Hana Baba: So Francesca, what qualifies as a soda? What is the, what's the definition here?

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah. It's called a soda tax, but it actually applies to most sugary drinks.

Francesca Fenzi: So if you're thinking about a can of traditional soda, that's gonna be 24 cents in tax. If you're thinking about a bottle, might be more like 40 cents, and then, uh, that would also apply to those big sugary drinks like Arizona Iced Teas that you might enjoy.

Hana Baba: So okay. The idea is that taxing soda encourages people to drink less sugar, and they've had this law on the books for a while. What's happened since then? It's been more than 10 years.

Francesca Fenzi: We now have more than a decade of data. You're exactly right. And it does seem like taxing sugary drinks like sodas lead people to actually drink less of them. Studies have shown that people are drinking about 20% less soda and 60% more water in Berkeley since this tax first went into effect. So for health advocates, that feels like progress.

Hana Baba: But Francesca, there are some folks that I bet are not happy about this. Um, if you own a soda company, you may not be a fan.

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah, soda companies do not like this kind of tax. When Berkeley first voted to tax sodas, um, and San Francisco, Albany, and Oakland actually followed after, the soda industry did really push back. And so there's a really long backstory to this, but California now has a 13-year ban on new soda taxes because of the American Beverage Association's pushback.

Hana Baba: Mm. Okay. So this measure kind of found a loophole around that ban by calling it an increase of tax versus a new tax altogether, huh?

Francesca Fenzi: Yeah, exactly. Berkeley voters who I spoke to who remember the original soda tax ban found a way to deter buyers from choosing soda and stick it to the soda industry's ban.

Hana Baba: So besides sticking it to big soda, are Berkeley residents getting anything else in exchange for their 24-cent tax on soda cans?

Francesca Fenzi: I guess if you think about it in terms of one quarter in tax, about 10 cents of that quarter are gonna go towards funding healthy cooking and gardening programs at Berkeley Unified Schools.

Hana Baba: Mm.

Francesca Fenzi: Another dime will go to local community health organizations, and then the city's gonna pocket the remaining nickel to put toward administrative costs for some of these things.

Hana Baba: All right. Thanks for breaking all of this down for us, Francesca.

Francesca Fenzi: My pleasure.

