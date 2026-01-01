Fridays at 3:04pm

KALW's new Youth Voices Matter amplifies the issues young people in the Bay Area care about through a lens of community and action. Hosted by KALW's Youth Reporter, Charlie Zeitlin, Youth Voices Matter explores what's on the minds of the next generation when it comes to politics, civic life, democracy and more.

If you are 14-24 years old and want to share your point of view with us about the issues that matter to you, your community, or the work you're doing to drive change or make a positive impact, please complete our submission form here. Our editorial team will review and be in touch if we are able to share your story.