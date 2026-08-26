Coyote Media: doing away with 'old, tired ethics'

This interview aired in the August 26, 2026 episode of Crosscurrents.

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One of the Bay Area’s youngest journalism organizations is about to turn one. Coyote Media Collective launched last September 2025, in the midst of shrinking newsrooms and a fraught time for journalism. And from the get go, they announced they wanted to be different from existing news organizations.

That started with the way they were funded- , they raised more than 150 thousand dollars on the crowd funding platform Give Butter. And their model is also different from legacy media- it’s a worker-owned, and co-founded by 11 longtime Bay Area journalists- including former SF Chronicle reporters Soleil Ho, Nuala Bishari, and Cecilia Lei.

Then, there’s their vibe. Quirky, whimsical journalism with attitude. In this interview, Crosscurrents host Hana Baba, speaks with Nuala and Cecilia, as they get ready to mark their first anniversary next month.

