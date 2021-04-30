Morning Edition
Weekdays 5-9am
NPR's signature morning show, with news updates from the BBC at the top of each hour. Also, a local daily almanac at 5:49 and 8:49, what's for lunch in the San Francisco public schools at 6:49 (during the school year), and daily commentary from Jim Hightower at 7:49. Enjoy the Crosscurrents Morning Report from KALW News Monday through Thursday at 6:51 & 8:51.
Latest Episodes
The 3D cat doesn't advertise anything. It just does cat things-- like nap or lick its paws. The company running the billboard says they hope the cat will brighten up the city.
The pool carries as much water as six Olympic-size swimming pools. Beneath the surface, divers can explore an underwater "abandoned" city with apartments and an arcade.
Haiti's police chief says they've detained 17 suspects. And that three other suspects were killed by police and eight more are on the run.
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Ambassador Hervé Denis about the assassination of Haiti's president and what lies ahead for the interim government.
In a new executive order, President Biden aims to kickstart competition for consumers, workers and farmers in ways both big and small, starting with a list of 72 initiatives.
In the 1960s, Wally Funk participated in a project intended to pave the way for female astronauts. It got canceled, but she will soon join the crew of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' suborbital rocket.
Russia's cyberwarfare activity was a focus of President Biden's meeting with President Vladimir Putin last month. Analysts say it is the great leveler when it comes to Russia-U.S. competition.
Small and midsized police departments are having a hard time acquiring ammunition. Some of it is pandemic and supply chain related and prices are soaring - putting strains on already tight budgets.
Two American citizens were arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian President. New COVID-19 hotspots emerge. And, Biden vows to stick to his plan to end America's longest war.
As the delta variant takes over in the U.S., new, localized outbreaks are emerging. Those surges are likely driven by pockets of dangerously low vaccination rates.