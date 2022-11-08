Monday - Thursday at 11:30 am

Fifth & Mission, the flagship news podcast of the San Francisco Chronicle, is now part of KALW's midday lineup. Producer/host Cecilia Lei and director of news Demian Bulwa discuss the biggest stories of the day with Chronicle journalists and newsmakers from around the Bay Area.

Some days, Fifth & Mission will be paired with Not Your Century, a daily celebration of the news — and the news media — of years gone by. King Kaufman takes you on a quick tour of the Bay Area and the world as it used to be, which often colors the world of your century.