New bill would streamline requirements to sue federal agents

A bill that would make it easier for people to sue federal agents for civil rights violations advanced in the legislature yesterday.

The bill would create a pathway for people to sue a federal, state, or local officer if they violate their constitutional civil rights.

Proponents say people should be able to sue if they’re wrongfully detained or injured during an enforcement action.

"It’s simple," said Democratic Assemblymember Mark Gonzalez,"if federal law won’t hold federal officials accountable for violating the Constitution, then it is the responsibility of every state to do so instead."

It’s one of many bills Democrats introduced attempting to regulate federal ICE agents in response to the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Los Angeles and elsewhere.

Local law enforcement agencies oppose the measure and argue it would increase their legal liability. Republicans voted no on the bill.

It faces a final vote in the Senate before it can head to the Governor’s desk.