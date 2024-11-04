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Your Call
Your Call

Climate voters in swing states & what's at stake for the planet

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 4, 2024 at 9:36 AM PST
Photo via iStock

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we're discussing the impact of the election on US climate policy.

Donald Trump has promised to accelerate oil and gas production and reverse President Biden’s environmental policies. Scientists say in order to solve the climate crisis we must get off fossil fuels as quickly as possible.

UN Secretary General António Guterres recently said: "We’re playing with fire; but there can be no more playing for time. We’re out of time." He said global heating was supercharging monster hurricanes, bringing biblical floods, turning forests into tinder boxes, and cities into saunas.

“Governments must wean us off our fossil fuel addiction: showing how they will phase them out – fast and fairly.”

Guests:

Nathaniel Stinnett, founder and executive director of the Environmental Voter Project

Antonia Juhasz, award-winning investigative journalist

Naomi Oreskesprofessor of the History of Science at Harvard University

Resources:

Mother Jones: Courting the Climate Vote in Pennsylvania

Rolling Stone: A Trump Win Would Threaten Historic Climate Progress in North Carolina

Grist: How climate voters could swing the presidential election

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar