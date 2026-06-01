Universal Primary Care? / Theo Baker on Stanford / Berkeley Filmmaker's Latest

Monday night at 6 -

*Dr. Kevin Grumbach of UCSF doctor will discuss his plan for universal primary care for all Californians.

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Wendy Holcombe

*Stanford student Theo Baker will talk about his new book How to Rule the World.

Host: Grace Won

Producer: Wendy Holcombe

*Berkeley’s own Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sara Dosa joins us to talk about her new documentary, Time and Water, which tracks the “death” of an Icelandic glacier.

Host and Producer: Anne Harper

*Weekly News Quiz!

Host and Producer: Chris Nooney

