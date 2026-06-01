Universal Primary Care? / Theo Baker on Stanford / Berkeley Filmmaker's Latest
A UCSF doctor's bold plan for universal primary care in CA; Theo Baker on his memoir about Stanford; Berkeley filmmaker Sara Dosa's "Time and Water."
Monday night at 6 -
*Dr. Kevin Grumbach of UCSF doctor will discuss his plan for universal primary care for all Californians.
Host: Grace Won
Producer: Wendy Holcombe
*Stanford student Theo Baker will talk about his new book How to Rule the World.
Host: Grace Won
Producer: Wendy Holcombe
*Berkeley’s own Oscar-nominated filmmaker Sara Dosa joins us to talk about her new documentary, Time and Water, which tracks the “death” of an Icelandic glacier.
Host and Producer: Anne Harper
*Weekly News Quiz!
Host and Producer: Chris Nooney