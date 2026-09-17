REVISITING THE GAY LIFE: e14 The End of the Beginning

It's 1984. The mysterious illness stalking the gay community has a name and has claimed 2000 lives. Sadly, this is just the beginning of the horrors that the LGBTQ+ community will face in the next decade as the federal government does little to help or heal.

In the final installment of Revisiting The Gay Life, we listen back to a speech that BOBBI CAMPBELL, the so-called AIDS Poster Boy, made in the final month of his life. And we hear tributes to Bobbi from his family, friends, partner and fellow activists.

Plus, we talk with RANDY ALFRED, a pioneering queer journalist, about covering AIDS in the midst of so much mourning and sorrow.

Revisiting The Gay Life is a limited series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour. It explores a pivotal moment in SF’s LGBTQ history — from the rise of Harvey Milk to the early days of what would later be called AIDS.

We reconsider this time through a perhaps unexpected lens: a radio show called The Gay Life that aired on KSAN, a commercial radio station in the Bay Area in the late 1970s and early 1980s.

Revisiting The Gay Life is produced by KALW Public Media in collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and The Gay Life's longtime host Randy Alfred.

Show Credits:

Executive Producer / Host: David Boyer

Producer / Engineer / Life Saver: David Kwan