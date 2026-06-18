REVISITING THE GAY LIFE is a new audio documentary series from KALW’s QUEER POWER HOUR that takes listeners back five decades and tries to make sense of the earth-shattering years that were bookended by the murder of Harvey Milk and the early days AIDS. The series explores that pivotal moment in LGBTQ history through the lens of THE GAY LIFE, a local radio show that aired from 1977 to 84.

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