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REVISITING THE GAY LIFE is a new audio documentary series from KALW’s QUEER POWER HOUR that takes listeners back five decades and tries to make sense of the earth-shattering years that were bookended by the murder of Harvey Milk and the early days AIDS. The series explores that pivotal moment in LGBTQ history through the lens of THE GAY LIFE, a local radio show that aired from 1977 to 84.
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Check out the trailer for a new docu-series from KALW’s Queer Power Hour. Revisiting The Gay Life considers a pivotal moment in SF’s LGBTQ history through an unexpected lens: a radio show called The Gay Life that aired on KSAN, a commercial rock and roll station in the Bay Area in the late 1970s and early 1980s. It is being produced in collaboration with the GLBT Historical Society and The Gay Life's longtime host Randy Alfred.